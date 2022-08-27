Nwam LLC Purchases 6,647 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.93. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $176.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

