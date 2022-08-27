Nwam LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 255.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 154,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $907,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $907,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,177.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,128 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,573 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $91.24 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

