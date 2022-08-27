Nwam LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.03 and its 200-day moving average is $170.66.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

