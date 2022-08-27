Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,989 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS JPST opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.

