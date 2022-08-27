Nwam LLC Buys 6,647 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $122.95 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $176.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.93.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

