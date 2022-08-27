Nwam LLC Buys 1,504 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NARI stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,984 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,984 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $2,033,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,299,808.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,012 shares of company stock worth $10,404,940. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

