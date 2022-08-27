Nwam LLC Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Oracle Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

