Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth $173,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 36.5% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 150,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,213 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:JHAA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,710. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

