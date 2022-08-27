NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Bought by King Wealth

King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. King Wealth owned 0.07% of NuVasive worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NuVasive by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 219,982 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,630,000 after acquiring an additional 218,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 743,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 701,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,792,000 after acquiring an additional 111,871 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 806,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,978. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NuVasive Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

