Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$98.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$116.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nutrien to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, June 10th.

In other Nutrien news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total transaction of C$116,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,656.76.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$130.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$108.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$117.21. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$75.43 and a 1 year high of C$147.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

