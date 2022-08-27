Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$590.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $630.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.50.

NUS traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 264,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,052. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.16. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $745,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,107.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $44,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,635.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $745,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,107.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,018 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,862. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

