Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NWN stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.45. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 28.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

