Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $236.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $47.34.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David J. Mccambridge acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Mccambridge acquired 800 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.42 per share, with a total value of $33,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,726.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,948 shares of company stock worth $78,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

