Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 6,480.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NGC stock remained flat at $9.81 during trading on Friday. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 338.9% in the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 287,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 221,794 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 15.1% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 301,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 39,455 shares during the period. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $4,900,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

