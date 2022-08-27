NoLimitCoin (NLC) One Day Volume Hits $15,505.00

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $507,953.16 and approximately $15,505.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008833 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for CryptoFantasySports, a platform that seeks to provide the crypto world easy access to the fantasy games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

