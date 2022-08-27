Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Price Target Cut to $30.50

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $32.10 to $30.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.94.
Noah Price Performance
Shares of NOAH stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $47.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67.
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
