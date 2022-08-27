Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Price Target Cut to $30.50

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $32.10 to $30.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.94.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $47.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 115,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

