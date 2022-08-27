Nimbus Governance Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.71 Million (GNBU)

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Nimbus Governance Token has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimbus Governance Token has traded down 51.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00824226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017080 BTC.
About Nimbus Governance Token
Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform.
Nimbus Governance Token Coin Trading
