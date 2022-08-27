Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) Price Down 51.5% This Week

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, Nimbus Governance Token has traded 51.5% lower against the US dollar. Nimbus Governance Token has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00829392 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nimbus Governance Token Profile

Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform.

Nimbus Governance Token Coin Trading

