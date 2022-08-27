NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

NICE Price Performance

NICE stock opened at $213.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $179.13 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 2.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NICE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.