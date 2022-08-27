NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of NGK Spark Plug from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGKSY opened at $10.25 on Friday. NGK Spark Plug has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06.

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

