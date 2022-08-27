NFT STARS Self Reported Market Cap Tops $218,948.23 (NFTS)

NFT STARS (NFTS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, NFT STARS has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT STARS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT STARS has a total market capitalization of $218,948.23 and approximately $11,899.00 worth of NFT STARS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00819674 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017101 BTC.

About NFT STARS

NFT STARS’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,660 coins. NFT STARS’s official Twitter account is @nftstars1.

Buying and Selling NFT STARS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT STARS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT STARS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT STARS using one of the exchanges listed above.

