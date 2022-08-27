NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the July 31st total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NextSource Materials Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRCF opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. NextSource Materials has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextSource Materials from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

