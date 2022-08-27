NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $83.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

