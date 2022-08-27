NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Short Interest Down 36.6% in August

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the July 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NEXGEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NEXGEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NEXGEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NXGL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.68. 10,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. NEXGEL has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on NEXGEL to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

