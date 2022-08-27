NewYorkCoin Trading 21.2% Higher Over Last Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1,409.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00025729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00264008 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001014 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002460 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

