New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.06 million. New Relic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Relic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.07. 332,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,928 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth approximately $851,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

