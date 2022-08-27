New BitShares (NBS) Market Cap Achieves $11.13 Million

New BitShares (NBS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $11.13 million and approximately $733,736.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00820487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus.

Buying and Selling New BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

