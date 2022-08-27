NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Stock Price Up 4.3%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 49,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 133,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTC. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $967,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $921,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

