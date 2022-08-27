NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.35

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.35 and traded as high as $24.83. NETGEAR shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 108,111 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. StockNews.com lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BWS Financial raised NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NETGEAR Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $686.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $70,547.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,450.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,704 shares in the company, valued at $304,500.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $70,547.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,410 shares of company stock valued at $435,196. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,952,000 after buying an additional 68,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,533,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in NETGEAR by 38.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,718,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,420,000 after buying an additional 477,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NETGEAR by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,226,000 after buying an additional 73,225 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

