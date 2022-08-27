Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Tops $129.88 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $129.88 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,021.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.86 or 0.07386383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00025670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00163518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00262811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00719165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00573064 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

