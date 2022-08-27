Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Shares Up 3.1%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.43. 4,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 12,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, short term loans, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial, and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

