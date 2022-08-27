NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the July 31st total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 911.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIPNF opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. NEC has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $57.50.

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, and Global. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

