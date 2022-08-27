NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the July 31st total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 911.0 days.
NEC Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NIPNF opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. NEC has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $57.50.
About NEC
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEC (NIPNF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.