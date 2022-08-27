Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 276,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $326.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

