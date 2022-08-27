National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NKSH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on National Bankshares to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

National Bankshares Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 139.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

