Nasdaq Stock Set to Split on Monday, August 29th (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) are set to split on the morning of Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.

NDAQ opened at $182.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $63.00 to $67.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,908. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 59.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 211.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 135.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,379,000 after acquiring an additional 962,983 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

