Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. 2,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories; and research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

