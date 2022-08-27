Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Trading Down 10.5%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 41,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 18,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Naked Wines Stock Down 10.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

About Naked Wines

(Get Rating)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

