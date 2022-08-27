MYCE (MYCE) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

MYCE (MYCE) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One MYCE coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. MYCE has a market capitalization of $414,151.26 and $51,564.00 worth of MYCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MYCE has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About MYCE

MYCE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MYCE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,786,158 coins. MYCE’s official website is myce.world. MYCE’s official Twitter account is @myceworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MYCE is https://reddit.com/r/myceworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MYCE is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. MYCE features a second network layer of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling MYCE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MYCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MYCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

