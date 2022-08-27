MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.41-$3.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MSADY opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

