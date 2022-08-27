MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,234 shares during the period. MP Materials comprises 1.5% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of MP Materials worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MP Materials by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,287,000 after purchasing an additional 160,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 193,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,258,492.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,385,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,709,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,836,988 shares of company stock valued at $183,598,029. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.28. 1,269,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,222. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

