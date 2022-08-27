Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.61

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $3.09. Movano shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 17,011 shares traded.

Movano Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $95.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Movano by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 391,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Movano during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Movano during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About Movano

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

