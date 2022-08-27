Morses Club (LON:MCL) Shares Down 4.8%

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.28 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.52 ($0.07). 366,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 789,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.80 ($0.07).

Morses Club Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.49. The firm has a market cap of £6.99 million and a P/E ratio of 520.00.

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,385 self-employed agents.

Featured Stories

