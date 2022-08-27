Morgan Stanley Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $115.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ETR. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $123.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a $28.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.07.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $118.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.54. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 82.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.