Morgan Stanley Lowers Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ansell from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Ansell Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ANSLY stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. Ansell has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $110.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

