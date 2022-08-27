Moonpot (POTS) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moonpot (POTS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Moonpot has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $14,170.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonpot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonpot has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00824226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017080 BTC.

About Moonpot

Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,124,990 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonpot Coin Trading

