MoonEdge (MOONED) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, MoonEdge has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. MoonEdge has a market capitalization of $636,561.20 and $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonEdge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002126 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00819473 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017172 BTC.
MoonEdge Coin Profile
MoonEdge Coin Trading
