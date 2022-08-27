Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Moody’s Trading Down 4.3 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after buying an additional 90,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $292.91 on Monday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.31 and a 200-day moving average of $305.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

