Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.81

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.81 and traded as high as $9.89. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 14,498 shares changing hands.

Monument Circle Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monument Circle Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MON. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 57,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 5.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 62,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monument Circle Acquisition Company Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

