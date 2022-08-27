Monero (XMR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $101.02 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and approximately $101.02 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $143.30 or 0.00719381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001834 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000822 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Monero Profile
Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,166,532 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Monero
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.