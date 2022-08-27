Monavale (MONA) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Monavale (MONA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Monavale has a market cap of $8.22 million and $631,349.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Monavale coin can now be bought for about $788.96 or 0.03914286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monavale Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax.

Buying and Selling Monavale

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

